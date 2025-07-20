news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



Quoting: Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager —

Some interesting news just came out of the Garuda camp—a rolling-release distro based on Arch Linux, known for its focus on performance, eye-catching visuals, and user-friendly features.

The team is implementing some significant changes under the hood, and more specifically, they revealed that modern hardware profiles will soon replace the old mhwd-powered ones automatically during the next system update. If you’re running Garuda, here’s what you need to know.

The new hardware profiles—essentially metapackages that handle driver installations and system tweaks—will seamlessly replace their legacy counterparts for most users. The switch will happen on its own, with the following automatic replacements...