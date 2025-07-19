Instructionals/Technical Leftovers

news
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Freeze at second boot fixed
This has been quite a drama!
In an earlier blog post, freeze was occurring on the second boot, and I blamed a kernel configuration -- strangely enough, the kernel change seemed to fix it. But then james2 posted, see discussion from here: [...]
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 4: Mathematical Operations in AWK
Transform raw data into polished reports and perform complex calculations that would require separate tools elsewhere.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 5: Manipulating Strings in AWK
Manipulate data and display them in proper reports. AWK has plenty of string functions.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.18: Journalctl Logs, Restore Containers, Bash Test, Better Diff and More
AWK moves on and systemd joins the list.
-
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 7/n