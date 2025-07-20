Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.
Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.