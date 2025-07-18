Tux Machines

T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Internet Society

What Is Community-Centered Connectivity and Why Should We Care?

About 2.7 billion people are still offline. That’s nearly one-third of the global population without access to a tool that enables people to access education, find work, run businesses, connect with public services, and stay in touch with friends and family.  

Ubuntu Buzz !

Camera - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Photography Application

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

Android Leftovers

Android phone

Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6
two Mesa releases
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support
ESWIN Computing, in collaboration with Canonical, has announced the EBC77 Series single board computer (SBC) with support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and designed for education
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last
 
Android Leftovers
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update
ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks
When Ultramarine Linux 42 was released just as Larry Cafiero was wrapping up his evaluation of the previous version
Audacious 4.5 Released with Playback History & LRCLIB Support
The new release of this lightweight free open-source player features new plugin, new lyrics provider, and various other improvements
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.7, Linux 6.12.39, Linux 6.6.99, Linux 6.1.146, Linux 5.15.189, Linux 5.10.240, and Linux 5.4.296
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.7 kernel
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Installing to the eMMC
This is a series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux
Android Leftovers
5 reasons I'm finally uninstalling Gmail on Android – and what I'm replacing it with
Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support
Fastfetch 2.48 system information tool adds Fedora variant detection
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware
Truly open source hardware – open down to the firmware level of individual components
Ubuntu 25.10 Fixes Something You Didn’t Know Needed Fixing
When Ubuntu Dock is in dock mode (not full width), corner radii are out of whack with the corner radius used elsewhere
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon
Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the projects that will participate in the virtual FSF40 hackathon on November 21-23 and opened general registration
Purism: That one task
In our last post, we mentioned that there was a key task remaining for gnome-control-center, the GNOME Settings application
Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated
I want to take a look at Android's Advanced Protection mode
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
What LLMs do to software freedom [original]
Tux Machines boycotts sites that use LLMs
Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support
Wireshark 4.4.8 has been released today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.7 (Community Edition)
released on July 15, 2025
Alpine 3.19.8, 3.20.7, 3.21.4 and 3.22.1 released
The 3.22.1 release includes a security fix for OpenSSL CVE-2025-4575
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series, adding more bug fixes and improvements.
Sparky 7.8
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out
Android Leftovers
Android's screen magnifier can't zoom the keyboard, but a fix is finally on the way
PHP Proposes Switch to BSD-3-Clause License
PHP may drop its legacy license in favor of BSD 3-Clause in version 9.0
VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.1.12 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Games: skate, STRAFTAT, and More
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux
I found a better way to transfer files between Android and Linux - and it's free
I'm always on the lookout for apps that make it easier to work with Linux and Android
Standing up for Women [original]
Bigotry and hate online merit an explanation
Slopfarms Are Going to Perish Because Public Opinion is Changing [original]
Many slopfarms will simply go offline
