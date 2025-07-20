The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

Clear Linux - In Memoriam

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025,

updated Jul 20, 2025



Do all good things come to an end? I disagree. However, reality can be brutal sometimes. Intel closed another open source project, Clear Linux OS, as announced in this thread. Can we say, "Big Evil Corp getting rid of open source"? Well, partially, at some point. Hopefully, Intel will continue to contribute to Linux and support Intel hardware, including CPUs, Intel Arc graphics cards, network cards, AI accelerators, and more.

There are rumors about mass layoffs at Intel, and sadly, the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs. Nearly 20,000 people will be laid off, with around 5,000 of those being from the Clear Linux team. Despite the morale-boosting statement below, this raises big questions about Linux support for Intel products.

