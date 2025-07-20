news
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
Do all good things come to an end? I disagree. However, reality can be brutal sometimes. Intel closed another open source project, Clear Linux OS, as announced in this thread. Can we say, "Big Evil Corp getting rid of open source"? Well, partially, at some point. Hopefully, Intel will continue to contribute to Linux and support Intel hardware, including CPUs, Intel Arc graphics cards, network cards, AI accelerators, and more.
There are rumors about mass layoffs at Intel, and sadly, the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs. Nearly 20,000 people will be laid off, with around 5,000 of those being from the Clear Linux team. Despite the morale-boosting statement below, this raises big questions about Linux support for Intel products.
Tom's Hardware:
-
Intel axes Clear Linux, the fastest distribution on the market — company ends development and support, effective immediately
As part of its global restructuring plan, Intel has been cutting not only engineers, technicians, and managers, but also its software unit. This week, Intel officially ended its Clear Linux project, a high-performance Linux distribution designed for x86-64 systems, according to Phoronix. The company announced that it will no longer maintain or update the OS, marking the end of a decade-long effort to optimize Linux performance aggressively.
"After years of innovation and community collaboration, we are ending support for Clear Linux OS," a statement by a Clear Linux official reads. "Effective immediately, Intel will no longer provide security patches, updates, or maintenance for Clear Linux OS, and the Clear Linux OS GitHub repository will be archived in read-only mode. So, if you are currently using Clear Linux OS, we strongly recommend planning your migration to another actively maintained Linux distribution as soon as possible to ensure ongoing security and stability."