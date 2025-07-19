The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.
Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.
Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.
LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.