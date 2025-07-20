A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



As Linux users we know that these are not the only choices, Linux offers a range of options to suit virtually any personal taste and computer. KDE, source of one of Mageia’s flagship1 desktops, has an attractive multimedia website2 for the about-to-be orphaned Windows users.

It lays out the case for switching to Linux, with Plasma and the KDE universe of software as the alternative. The site presents the modern features of KDE-Plasma, the advantages of Free and Open Source Software, and compatibility with files produced by proprietary software. It is a great resource which Mageia community members can offer friends and colleagues facing “the end”. And, of course, as mageians, we can provide that link along with an offer to help them in getting set up with Mageia.

You do not use Plasma or do not think it is right for your friends or friends’ machines? The site also offers links to other popular desktops and, at the end, a link to the more general Endof10 website, which is also hosted by KDE. It not only offers the arguments for switching to Linux, but provides guidance in choosing a system and, most importantly, places around the world where people can find hands-on help in making the switch.