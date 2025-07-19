news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2025



Quoting: Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus —

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 has introduced a new version based on the latest interim Ubuntu release, while also updating its existing builds on older versions.

The latest release of Rescuezilla adds a new release based on Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin." We carefully say "adds" because the new image based on Ubuntu 25.04 is in addition to five other new builds, based on version 2.6.1 of the tools but using Bionic (18.04), Focal (20.04), Jammy (22.04), Noble (24.04), and Oracular (24.10).

In other words, as well as the previous interim release, it also offers versions based on all the Ubuntu LTS editions that are still in standard support.

The timing of this is slightly unexpected, as last October's interim release, Ubuntu 24.10, last week reached its end of life and is now officially an ex-Oriole. It has passed on. It is no more. It has ceased to be. Bereft of life, it has gone to meet... well, Mark Shuttleworth, presumably.