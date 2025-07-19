news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2025



Quoting: MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results! —

The test with MX Linux MX-23.6 Libretto on an Nvidia-powered machine, or to be more precise, on an old system with hybrid graphics, wasn't as groovy as I'd hoped for. There were many cool and nice things. The speed, the customization. The rich repertoire of programs, the useful helper utilities. The Nvidia driver setup was quite all right, but the missing PRIME commands make me fret and wonder.

On top of that, there were lots of niggles and bugs in the system. The stubborn Bluetooth, the menu favorites. What makes these issues doubly worse is that Plasma is Plasma, but as I've shown you many many times before, there's often little consistency among distros, whether different editions of the same underlying platform, or different implementations of the same desktop environment. This is long-term worrying.

And so now, I must do another experiment. Restore the Kubuntu installation on this box. But now, I'll be starting with the LTS .2 release, which should contains numerous fixes and improvements. In particular, I want to re-focus on performance, Nvidia support and how one can go about using non-repo software. Anyway, back to MX Linux, the results are solid, but not perfect. I think it will take a little while longer before MX Linux becomes ubiquitously good for everyday use on any which hardware. On that note, take care.