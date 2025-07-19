news
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Next-generation brick building sandbox Brickadia is out with Linux / Steam Deck support
Roblox? LEGO? Who needs it. I'm all about Brickadia life now. Out in Early Access, it's a next-generation mixture of LEGO styled block building, a little of Garry's Mod too perhaps and Roblox style mini-games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kaizen: A Factory Story is a great return from the Zachtronics team
Reformed under the new studio Coincidence, the team from Zachtronics have now released Kaizen: A Factory Story with Linux / SteamOS support. It's also rated Steam Deck Playable by Valve. Note: key provided by their PR team.
GamingOnLinux ☛ If you love Brotato you should check out Noobs Are Coming
Noobs Are Coming is a new release that takes the skin of Brotato and puts you in the shoes of a final boss, complete with really weird abilities. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Handmade stop-motion digging adventure Mashina arrives July 31
From the team that made Judero, the handmade stop-motion digging adventure Mashina is set to arrive on July 31st.
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMID EVIL, DUSK and many other greats can be found in the Fanatical Shooter Bundle
Get ready to head into the weekend with the Build Your Own Shooter Bundle from Fanatical. There's plenty of treats for real cheap.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 2.5D turn-based strategy game Avante! Atlantis gives off Advance Wars vibes
Avante! Atlantis is an upcoming turn-based strategy game that looks like you're playing a board game with a clever 2.5D style. The developer recently announced full Native Linux and Steam Deck support. There's a demo available right now too which they keep updating for you to get an early taste of what's to come.
GamingOnLinux ☛ City-building on the back of a giant creature, The Wandering Village 1.0 is out now
The Wandering Village from Stray Fawn Studio is a really unique city-builder that takes place on the back of a giant moving creature. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Old School Rally gets hit with a DMCA and taken down from Steam
Showing just how tough game dev can be for smaller teams and solo devs, Old School Rally has been hit with a DMCA and the Steam store page is gone. This is hopefully only a temporary situation, while the developer of the game works through the issue.