Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!