Web Browsers/Clients

[Old] binrc ☛ Resting comfy with OpenBSD httpd (ssl edition)
OpenBSD's webserver is called httpd and is very easy to use. This is the updated article with SSL. Here is the output from fc -l. I used these commands to get my server running
[Old] Mbivert ☛ Tales - On Let's Encrypt on OpenBSD
This article will start by building a few simple sample setups. The goal being to make sure that the configuration is fully understood, and not something that happens to work “by accident”.
Then, we’ll quickly present how to fully automate the certificates renewal/acquisition with sugar(1), a small (~150LOC shell) remote server administration tool. Code for the final automated setup is available here.
Mozilla
Michael Kjörling ☛ Make Firefox scrollbars larger (and always visible)
Others target areas are tiny. Literally a pixel or two across.
These settings at least make Firefoxʼs scroll bars a bit more reasonably sized.
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: network inspector, a11y first steps, WebDriver, and more!
June was Servo’s busiest month in years, with 349 pull requests landing in our nightly builds!
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Tools Newsletter (H1 Edition)
Welcome to the latest edition of the Performance Tools Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products. See below for highlights from the last half.
