NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You

I’ve been distro-hopping for well over a few years, and during the course of my journey, I’ve tinkered with everything from Debian and DietPi to Arch, Slackware, and beyond. But when it comes to weird yet functional Linux distributions, few can keep up with the sheer quirkiness of NixOS. It’s equal parts ingenious, feature-rich, and mind-bogglingly difficult, and this holy trifecta is what lured me to the NixOS ecosystem.

During my recent escapades with a NixOS virtual machine, I tried running a Docker image via the oci-container module. A few searches later, I arrived at the NixOS container module, which can run containers the same way as Docker, except it integrates well with the underlying NixOS environment. Now that I’ve spent a couple of hours running NixOS containers, I must admit that I’m quite impressed by their capabilities.