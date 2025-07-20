news
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
-
XDA ☛ NixOS containers are pretty exciting, and here's why I like them more than Docker
I’ve been distro-hopping for well over a few years, and during the course of my journey, I’ve tinkered with everything from Debian and DietPi to Arch, Slackware, and beyond. But when it comes to weird yet functional Linux distributions, few can keep up with the sheer quirkiness of NixOS. It’s equal parts ingenious, feature-rich, and mind-bogglingly difficult, and this holy trifecta is what lured me to the NixOS ecosystem.
During my recent escapades with a NixOS virtual machine, I tried running a Docker image via the oci-container module. A few searches later, I arrived at the NixOS container module, which can run containers the same way as Docker, except it integrates well with the underlying NixOS environment. Now that I’ve spent a couple of hours running NixOS containers, I must admit that I’m quite impressed by their capabilities.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Reasons Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
Choosing a new distro can be overwhelming. Installing a complex distro can be draining. If wasting wads of cash on the wrong hardware or getting neck-deep in technical jargon sounds daunting, then perhaps Qubes is not for you.
[...]
The first hurdle you will face is hardware choice. Qubes depends on specific technologies, namely, VT-x, VT-D, IOMMU, and SLAT. These are common in modern computers but are difficult to match with other requirements, like IOMMU groups (which I'll get to next) and cost.
Speaking of cost, not everyone will spend thousands on a laptop, and the more specialized your requirements, the more expensive things are. That being said, it's easy to find affordable hardware if you're okay with secondhand.