Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More

While searching Aliexpress for new products, I found out about the JC-ESP32P4-M3-DEV from the Maker Go AliExpress store, another ESP32-P4 development board with features very similar to the ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board or the Wireless Tag WT99P4C5-S1 board, but built around the GUITION JC-ESP32P4-M3-C6 module, which combines ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 into a single package instead of having separate chips or modules on most other designs. Features include 32MB of PSRAM and 16MB of flash on the GUITION module, a microSD card slot for storage, a built-in microphone, speaker output via the ES8311 audio codec, and an audio amplifier. The board also offers a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port, an RS-485 terminal block, a GPIO header, and expansion connectors for both the ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 chips. Additionally, there are three USB ports: two USB-C and one USB-A for power, data, and debugging, along with a few buttons and LEDs.