news
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Shrinks its Raspberry Pi Install Footprint
Ubuntu 25.10 uses a minimal default install on Raspberry Pi, reducing install size. See what's changed and why the move makes sense for developers.
You're reading Ubuntu 25.10 Shrinks its Raspberry Pi Install Footprint, a blog post from OMG! Ubuntu. Do not reproduce elsewhere without permission.
-
CNX Software ☛ $14 development board features GUITION ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C6 module
While searching Aliexpress for new products, I found out about the JC-ESP32P4-M3-DEV from the Maker Go AliExpress store, another ESP32-P4 development board with features very similar to the ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board or the Wireless Tag WT99P4C5-S1 board, but built around the GUITION JC-ESP32P4-M3-C6 module, which combines ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 into a single package instead of having separate chips or modules on most other designs. Features include 32MB of PSRAM and 16MB of flash on the GUITION module, a microSD card slot for storage, a built-in microphone, speaker output via the ES8311 audio codec, and an audio amplifier. The board also offers a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port, an RS-485 terminal block, a GPIO header, and expansion connectors for both the ESP32-P4 and ESP32-C6 chips. Additionally, there are three USB ports: two USB-C and one USB-A for power, data, and debugging, along with a few buttons and LEDs.
-
CNX Software ☛ cExpress-R8 COM Express Type 6 Compact module features up to Ryzen Embedded 8845HS SoC, supports up to 96GB DDR5
ADLINK cExpress-R8 is a COM Express Type 6 Compact CPU module powered by a choice of AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 SoCs, up to the 8-core Ryzen Embedded 8845HS SKU with up to 39 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance, support for up to 96GB of DDR5 (ECC or non-ECC) memory, and optional NVMe SSD BGA storage. The module also features an defective chip maker Intel i226 2.5GbE controller, a SEMA board controller, and a debug connector, and exposes all I/Os through two standard 220-pin COM Express board-to-board connectors with four SATA III, up to 16x PCIe Gen4 lanes, DDI, LVDS, and/or eDP interface for up to four displays, and more.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: HP Logic Probe Brought Into The Future
[Robert Morrison] had an ancient HP 545A logic probe, which was great for debugging SMT projects. The only problem was that being 45 years old, it wasn’t quite up to scratch when it came to debugging today’s faster circuitry. Thus, he hacked it to do better, and entered it in our 2025 One Hertz Challenge to boot!
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: ZX Spectrum Is Now A Z80 Frequency Counter
The ZX Spectrum is perhaps most fondly remembered as a home computer and a games machine. [Tito] has grabbed the faithful black plastic box and turned it into a frequency counter as an innovative entry to our 2025 One Hertz Challenge.
-
Hackaday ☛ Time, Stars, And Tides, All On Your Wrist
When asked ‘what makes you tick?’ the engineers at Vacheron Constantin sure know what to answer – and fast, too. Less than a year after last year’s horological kettlebell, the 960g Berkley Grand Complication, a new invention had to be worked out. And so, they delivered. Vacheron Constantin’s Solaria Ultra Grand Complication is more than just the world’s most complicated wristwatch. It’s a fine bit of precision engineering, packed with 41 complications, 13 pending patents, and a real-time star tracker the size of a 2-Euro coin.
-
CNX Software ☛ Rockchip unveils RK3668 10-core Arm Cortex-A730/Cortex-A530 SoC with 16 TOPS NPU, RK182X LLM/VLM co-processor
The Rockchip Developer Conference 2025 (RKDC!2025) is now taking place in Fuzhou, China, with some interesting announcements such as the Rockchip RK3668 10-core Arm Cortex-A730/A530 processor with a 16 TOPS NPU and the RK182X RISC-V co-processor with support for up to 7B parameters LLM (large Language Model)or VLM (Vision Language Model). Rochchip RK3668 10-core Armv9 SoC Let’s have a look at the Rockchip RK3668 SoC, which looks quite similar to the RK3688 SoC unveiled last year, but with some differences.
-
Hackaday ☛ Unlocking The Potential Of A No-Name Handheld Game
The rise of inexpensive yet relatively powerful electronics has enabled a huge array of computing options that would have been unheard of even two decades ago. A handheld gaming PC with hours of battery life, for example, would have been impossible or extremely expensive until recently. But this revolution has also enabled a swath of inexpensive but low-quality knockoff consoles, often running unlicensed games, that might not even reach the low bar of quality set by their sellers. [Jorisclayton] was able to modify one of these to live up to its original promises.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Linux Terminal Finally Hits Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7 Doesn’t Make the Cut
If you’re a power user, here’s another reason to consider the Galaxy Z Flip 7. As it turns out, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the first non-Pixel phone to support the Linux Terminal app. This app lets you run a full Debian Linux environment inside a virtual machine on your Android device. That gives you access to developer tools that smartphones miss out on.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 finally gets Linux Terminal app
The Linux Terminal app uses the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF), which came with Android 13. Although AVF has been around for a while, the Terminal app itself only appeared with Android 15.
-
-
Education
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Make games with Python, 2nd edition — out now!
Millions of us enjoy nothing more than spending hours racking up high scores on our favourite video games. But too few engage in an even more gratifying way to spend time — making them! The latest book from Raspberry Pi Press is the second edition of Sean M. Tracey’s Make games with Python, and we hope it inspires you to create games of your own.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 329: AI Surgery, A Prison Camp Lathe, And A One Hertz Four-Fer
Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they talk about their favorite hacks and stories from the previous week. They’ll start things off with a small Supercon update, and go right into fusion reactors, AI surgeons, planned obsolescence, and robotic cats and dogs. They’ll also go over several entries from the ongoing 2025 One Hertz Challenge, an ambitious flight simulator restoration project, old school lightning detectors, and how Blu-ray won the battle against HD DVD but lost the war against streaming. Stick around to the end to hear an incredible story about a clandestine machine shop in a WWII prisoner of war camp, and the valiant fight to restore communications with the Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft.
-