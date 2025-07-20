news
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
Hacker Noon ☛ Top 6 Privacy Note Apps for Linux and Android That Actually Sync
Your messages? Watched. Your location? Mapped. Your thoughts? ...maybe not yet, but some note apps come close. 👀
Most apps track everything. Notes, ideas, even to-do lists, all easy targets. And let’s be honest, inspiration shows up at the most random times: in bed, mid-commute, or on the toilet. 🚽💡
This list covers apps notes suitable for Linux desktop and Android, which are really good on privacy and sync over devices. No trackers, no creepy sync, just private, cross-platform tools built to protect what matters.
HowTo Geek ☛ Recording Your Screen on Linux Is Easy With This App
A good screencast is useful for all kinds of things, from making a how-to video to showing off a program you coded. Spectacle, an app you might know already for taking screenshots, is one of the easiest way to do that on Linux.
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Excalibur 6.111 V7-beta2 released
Lots of improvements and fixes since 6.108 was released. Blog posts: [...]
The New Stack ☛ Docker Desktop: The Easiest Way to Debug Docker Containers
If you’re a container developer and you use , you might have experienced that when you have problems, finding answers