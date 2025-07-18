news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Week ☛ United Natural Foods Projects Up to $400M Sales Hit from June Cyberattack
Cyberattack disrupted UNFI’s operations in June; company estimates $50–$60 million net income hit but anticipates insurance will cover most losses.
The Straits Times ☛ China-linked hackers target Taiwan's chip industry with increasing attacks, researchers say
Targets include financial analysts at Asian and US-headquartered financial investment firms.
Security Week ☛ Former US Soldier Who Hacked AT&T and Verizon Pleads Guilty
Cameron John Wagenius pleaded guilty to charges related to hacking into US telecommunications companies.
Security Week ☛ China’s Salt Typhoon Hacked US National Guard [Ed: The real issue here is the back doors]
Chinese hacking group Salt Typhoon targeted a National Guard unit’s network and tapped into communications with other units.
Security Week ☛ Compumedics Ransomware Attack Led to Data Breach Impacting 318,000
Compumedics has been targeted by the VanHelsing ransomware group, which stole files from the company’s systems.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Scoop News Group ☛ Ryuk ransomware operator extradited to US, faces five years in federal prison
Ryuk ransomware was prevalent in 2019 and 2020, infecting thousands of victims globally across the private sector, state and local municipalities, local school districts and critical infrastructure, according to authorities. This includes a wave of attacks on U.S. hospitals and a technology company based in Oregon, where federal prosecutors are trying their case against Vardanyan.
Scoop News Group ☛ United Natural Foods loses up to $400M in sales after cyberattack
The attack on Whole Foods Market’s primary distributor was part of an ongoing attack spree linked to Scattered Spider, a financially motivated cybercrime collective that’s hit dozens of companies in the retail, insurance and aviation industries since it regrouped earlier this year.
