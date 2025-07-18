No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation

news

New App to Compress Video to Target File Sizes on Ubuntu

For casual users, HandBrake’s sprawling feature set can feel overwhelming and overkill, while harnessing FFmpeg’s power and efficiency requires mastery of arcane commands1 requiring precise input. It’s no surprise that free online video converters like CloudConvert are popular.

Constrict is an alternative to those tools, able to automatically calculate the ABR (average bitrate) resolution, framerate, and audio quality of a video to meet the target file size.

Rather than guess quality settings and hope the end file is small enough for what you need (to meet an upload limit on social media or email), you can specify exactly how large you want the final file to be.

The app says it will try to “retain as much audiovisual quality as possible for the file size given. However, extremely steep reductions in file size can cause significant loss of quality in the output file, and sometimes compression may not be possible at all.”