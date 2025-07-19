today's leftovers

Picture the scene. What was supposed to be Wawasan 2020 for our Malaysian friends turned into a bad year for everyone. Wow Ruben, way to start a post. With so many people stuck at home, and with blockchain pyrite shovelling at an all time high, supplies for graphics cards shrank as fast as their prices rose.

Into this world of scalpers and opportunists came this weird guy called Ruben, and his desire to wittle away downtime hours stuck at home on something fun. When an Australian online retailer briefly restocked their supply of cards, he pounced on whatever he could get his hands on. The result was the Zotac Twin Edge 3070 OC, a name longer than the card itself:

I have so many conflicting feelings about this card. For one, it was a spectacular upgrade over my GTX 960, and the Radeon Pro 5600M in my last defective chip maker Intel MacBook Pro. Shaders in Minecraft looked sublime, giving my favourite modern(ish) game a completely different dimension. Other simulation and open-world games also popped, and it could even max out the framerate on my 60Hz 4K display, despite it being targeted more at the 1440p segment.

But it wasn’t all raytraced sunshine and roses. This Zotac card was designed to be small, and with that came steep thermal compromises. The heatsink was two-thirds the size of competing cards; it was wrapped in a thick plastic shroud which didn’t help airflow; and it only included two fans instead of the usual three. Worse, one of the fans was only 9 cm in diameter, and both fans sported meagre blades barely a centimetre tall.

When you don’t have a large thermal mass or wide fans, you have to push more air faster to achieve the same level of heat dissipation. This resulted in the single loudest piece of consumer electronics I’ve ever owned since my late Power Mac G5 from 2003. From the start, it would fire up its tinny, shrill fans to full speed at the drop of a hat; so much so that I would intentionally set quality settings to 3060 territory to avoid hearing them. This worked, but only added to my frustration that I overpaid for this 3070.