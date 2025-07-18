news
Security Leftovers
Bruce Schneier ☛ Hacking Trains
Seems like an old system system that predates any care about security:
The flaw has to do with the protocol used in a train system known as the End-of-Train and Head-of-Train. A Flashing Rear End Device (FRED), also known as an End-of-Train (EOT) device, is attached to the back of a train and sends data via radio signals to a corresponding device in the locomotive called the Head-of-Train (HOT). Commands can also be sent to the FRED to apply the brakes at the rear of the train.
Scoop News Group ☛ SonicWall customers hit by fresh, ongoing attacks targeting fully patched SMA 100 devices
Google Threat Intelligence Group said a financially motivated threat group is abusing the outdated remote access VPN devices, underscoring a continued pattern of threats confronting SonicWall customers.
Security Week ☛ Google Says Hey Hi (AI) Agent Thwarted Exploitation of Critical Vulnerability
Google refused to share any details on how its Big Sleep Hey Hi (AI) foiled efforts to exploit a SQLite vulnerability in the wild.
Help Net Security ☛ Falco: Open-source cloud-native runtime security tool for Linux
Falco is an open-source runtime security tool for Linux systems, built for cloud-native environments. It monitors the system in real time to spot unusual activity and possible security threats.
TechRadar ☛ Proton VPN set to bring Split tunneling for Linux and macOS this summer – and many more features you'll love