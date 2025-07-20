news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025



Quoting: I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me —

With the Windows 10 end-of-life date approaching rapidly, I've decided to upgrade my aging PC to Linux instead of Windows 11. The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers. The best I've ever done was about a decade ago, when I installed Ubuntu as a dual boot, tried it for a day, then went back to Windows and scrubbed Linux off my system again.

Now that I know I enjoy Linux Mint, I've been making the move over from Windows. However, that isn't to say I haven't made a few mess-ups here and there during my journey. So, here are some mistakes I made in making the jump that you should avoid if you plan on doing the same.