GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects

The Linux ecosystem is once again in the spotlight, with a fork of the good old X.org taking center stage. The new project, called Xlibre, was launched by German developer Enrico Weigelt, who was already involved in the X server controversy. According to him, Red Hat is deliberately delaying X.org development in favor of Wayland, which, Weigelt claims, led to Xlibre being excluded from the Fedora distribution. However, it’s not this that’s surprising, but the fact that someone seriously suggested including it in Fedora.

In response, one of the core developers of Alpine Linux decided to accelerate the release of an alternative solution called Wayback. This server uses the composite approach of Wayland, but also allows traditional X11 desktops to run via XWayland without having to resort to a full-fledged X server. Developer Ariadna Conneal wrote a blog post about how Wayback works with Window Maker, a NeXT-style window manager, and explained that the project was born in response to the politicized nature of Xlibre.