Jul 19, 2025



This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners - KDE Blogs

Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma!

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5, landing a major visual change that has been years in the wanting: rounded bottom corners for windows! Check it out below, along with other goodies...