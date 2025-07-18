news
Security Leftovers
Federal News Network ☛ DNS should be your next security priority: Lessons from NIST
Organizations can deploy protective DNS solutions in several ways, including through third-party services or by using internally managed DNS infrastructure.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (emacs, java-17-openjdk, kernel, kernel-rt, microcode_ctl, python3.11-setuptools, python3.12-setuptools, and socat), Debian (gnutls28), Fedora (vim), Red Hat (java-1.8.0-ibm), Slackware (bind), SUSE (docker, erlang, erlang26, ggml-devel-5889, gnuplot, kernel, kubernetes1.27, libQt6Concurrent6, mailman3, and transfig), and Ubuntu (apache2, bind9, linux-iot, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.11, and linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4).
Krebs On Security ☛ Poor Passwords Tattle on AI Hiring Bot Maker Paradox.ai
Security researchers recently revealed that the personal information of millions of people who applied for jobs at McDonald’s was exposed after they guessed the password (“123456”) for the fast food chain’s account at Paradox.ai, a company that makes artificial intelligence based hiring chatbots used by many Fortune 500 firms. Paradox.ai said the security oversight was an isolated incident that did not affect its other customers, but recent security breaches involving its employees in Vietnam tell a more nuanced story.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Post-Quantum Cryptography in Kubernetes
The world of cryptography is on the cusp of a major shift with the advent of quantum computing. While powerful quantum computers are still largely theoretical for many applications, their potential to break current cryptographic standards is a serious concern, especially for long-lived systems. This is where Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) comes in. In this article, I'll dive into what PQC means for TLS and, more specifically, for the Kubernetes ecosystem. I'll explain what the (suprising) state of PQC in Kubernetes is and what the implications are for current and future clusters.
SANS ☛ Hiding Payloads in GNU/Linux Extended File Attributes, (Thu, Jul 17th)