posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2025



Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks - FOSS Force

In what may be a first for FOSS Force, and definitely a first for Distro of the Week, you’re going to get a twofer today.

That’s right: Two distros for the price of one. Sort of.

The reason? I was lucky: while reviewing Ultramarine Linux from Thailand (yes, Thailand, that’s not a typo), the distro upgraded from version 41, code named “Cyberia,” to version 42, code named “Heart of Gold.” And so, being the curious sort, I did the update from Cyberia to Heart of Gold, and now you get two reviews for the price of one.

You’re welcome.