Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More
Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 is out with new vehicles, auto drive, AMD FSR 4, Intel XeSS 2 and more
CD PROJEKT RED have released the latest major free update for Cyberpunk 2077 today, bringing with it new content and graphics enhancements. It's quite a big one too, with a lot more than I expected them to add in after the last update. Nice to see them still continue to expand it though.
Extreme sports game Descenders Next is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Extreme sports game Descenders Next is set to arrive sometime soon, and they've ensured it works well on Steam Deck as it's Verified ahead of release. They're not giving the release date out for Early Access yet, but the publisher has already sent a key for GamingOnLinux testing.
Impressive free and open source RTS 0 A.D. gets an essential patch update
0 A.D. is a free and open source RTS game that saw a first release in years back in January, now an important bug fix patch is out now. This aims to clean up the most pressing issues, as part of their new workflow to get releases out much quicker.
felix86 emulator for Linux for x86 and x86-64 apps on RISC-V can now run Steam and major games
You can now play some major games on RISC-V systems running Linux, thanks to the felix86 emulator that's really coming along. I covered the felix86 project initially here on GamingOnLinux back in May.
Make-A-Wish UK launches the Wish 200 Week Charity Sale
Help make some dreams come true for critically ill children in the Wish 200 Week Charity Sale that's now live on Steam.
Battlesmiths: Blade & Forge announced Steam Deck support
Battlesmiths: Blade & Forge is a tactical RPG where every piece of gear is forged by you, and there's also some town-building involved too.
Get the Devil May Cry game series in the latest Humble Bundle
Want some action? The Devil May Cry Humble Bundle is another chance for you to build up your collection of games.
8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth announced with swappable magnetic ABXY
I don't need another controller, at this point I have 7 but another couldn't hurt right? The 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth with swappable magnetic ABXY looks lovely.