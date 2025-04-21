news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Quoting: These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast | ZDNET —

Are you migrating to Linux from Windows 10, but your computer is on the, uhm, older side? Although the machine ran Windows 10 just fine, perhaps you're looking to enjoy a bit more pep from that aging CPU, minimal RAM, and a small internal drive -- and you've decided that Linux is the answer.

Most Linux distributions will run quite well on that Windows 10 machine. But if you really want to get the most out of the hardware, you could install a lightweight Linux distribution (such as elementaryOS or Bodhi Linux) and then use lightweight applications. If you want a blazing-fast machine, that's your ticket.