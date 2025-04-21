news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Quoting: Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s | ZDNET —

To this day, I can still remember the first time I logged into Linux and how it looked. It was Caldera Open Linux 1.0 with the Fvwm95 desktop. It was ugly (even at the time) and completely different from any desktop I'd used. At the same time, it was a lot of fun learning something completely different while also discovering what a truly stable operating system could be.

It's been a long, long time since those first steps, and every so often, I feel the need to harken back to those days, even if only to remind myself how far the operating system has come.