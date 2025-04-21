The Wine development release 10.6 is now available.

What's new in this release:

New lexer in Command Processor.

PBKDF2 algorithm in Bcrypt.

More support for image metadata in WindowsCodecs.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.6.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.