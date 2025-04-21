news
Wine 10.6
The Wine development release 10.6 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- New lexer in Command Processor.
- PBKDF2 algorithm in Bcrypt.
- More support for image metadata in WindowsCodecs.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.6.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
The Wine 10.6 development release is now available with the usual assortment of new features and bug fixes, to get more games and applications developed for Windows to work on Linux.
[...]
To preempt the inevitable question: I would expect at least the first testing build of Proton 10 based on Wine 10 to arrive next month, based on when Valve previously updated to a new major Proton version.