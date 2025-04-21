Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025



Fastfetch, the tool beloved by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched its latest update: version 2.41.

On the structural changes side, due to the deprecation of GitHub-hosted runners, the build environment has shifted to Ubuntu 22.04, which brings in support for Glibc 2.35.

On the features front, Fastfetch 2.41 introduces a set of detection enhancements across multiple architectures and operating systems. Notably, the tool now supports physical core count detection on non-x86 CPUs across Linux and FreeBSD.