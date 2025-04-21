Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin is Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2025

TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released

  
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication

 
Android Leftovers

  
5 underrated Android features you're probably not using

 
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

  
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though

 
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14

  
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64

  
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.

 
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download

  
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.

 
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS


  
 


 
Review: Fedora 42

  
The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week

 
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems

  
Fastfetch 2.41 system information tool adds Intel dGPU temperature support on Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution

  
Zentyal Server is a unified network server that offers easy and efficient computer network administration for small and medium-size businesses

 
How I use Kate Editor

  
I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do

 
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP

  
This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ...

 
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

  
The 236th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 20th, 2025.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming

  
today's howtos

  
Cambalache 0.96 Released!

  
Hello, I am pleased to announce a new Cambalache stable release

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.3 kernel

 
Android Leftovers

  
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8

  
Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 debuts in Oracle Linux (9.5) with advanced memory management

 
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy

  
Caddy 2.10 web & reverse proxy server lands with support for ECH

 
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time

  
On my main tower PC, the boot screen lets me choose between two operating systems

 
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps

  
Nitrux has web applications and a customizable desktop

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system

  
Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system

 
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution

  
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution based on Linux Mint’s Ubuntu branch

 
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks

  
Back in ye olde days there was a running gag that Plasma was all about clocks

 
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

  
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.

 
today's howtos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Web Browsers and Mozilla Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Devices: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Fedora, Red Hat, and EU OS (RHEL-ish)

  
today's howtos

  
Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people

  
Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying

 
Android Leftovers

  
Open Source DMR Radio

  
But [QRadioLink] decided to tackle a homebrew and open source DMR modem

 
More IBM Layoffs in "RTO" Clothing and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source

  
I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive

 
11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04

  
The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution

  
FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel

 
This Week in Plasma: many many things

  
This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes

 
Falkon 25.04 Release notes

  
This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs

 
KUnifiedPush Web Push Update

  
Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon

 
Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25

  
Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update

 
Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux

  
Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it

 
Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

  
Standard Linux tools are used for software setup

 
Games: Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE, Of life and Land, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
