KTeaTime is a timer for steeping tea - LinuxLinks
KTeaTime is a handy timer for steeping tea. Steeping tea involves infusing tea leaves in hot water to extract flavor and other desirable compounds. The process, also known as brewing, typically takes a few minutes, with the exact duration varying based on the type of tea.
No longer will you have to guess at how long it takes for your tea to be ready. Simply select the type of tea you have, and it will alert you when the tea is ready to drink.
This is free and open source software.
crossdirstat is a file and directory statistics tool - LinuxLinks
crossdirstat is a cross-platform file and directory statistics written using Electron.
This is free and open source software.
plakativ stretches PDF or raster image across multiple pages - LinuxLinks
plakativ is software to stretch a PDF document or raster image across multiple pages that can then be printed on a common inkjet or laser printer, cut and glued together into a larger poster.
This is free and open source software.
Luigi builds complex pipelines of batch jobs - LinuxLinks
The purpose of Luigi is to address all the plumbing typically associated with long-running batch processes. You want to chain many tasks, automate them, and failures will happen. These tasks can be anything, but are typically long running things like Hadoop jobs, dumping data to/from databases, running machine learning algorithms, or anything else.
You can build pretty much any task you want, but Luigi also comes with a toolbox of several common task templates that you use. It includes support for running Python mapreduce jobs in Hadoop, as well as Hive, and Pig, jobs. It also comes with file system abstractions for HDFS, and local files that ensures all file system operations are atomic. This is important because it means your data pipeline will not crash in a state containing partial data.
This is free and open source software.