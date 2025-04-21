KTeaTime is a handy timer for steeping tea. Steeping tea involves infusing tea leaves in hot water to extract flavor and other desirable compounds. The process, also known as brewing, typically takes a few minutes, with the exact duration varying based on the type of tea.

No longer will you have to guess at how long it takes for your tea to be ready. Simply select the type of tea you have, and it will alert you when the tea is ready to drink.

This is free and open source software.