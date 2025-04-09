news
Hackaday ☛ ASCII To Mainframe
IBM mainframes are known for very unusual terminals. But IBM made many different things, including the IBM 3151 ASCII terminal, which uses a cartridge to emulate a VT220 terminal. [Norbert Keher] has one and explains in great detail how to connect it to a mainframe.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux: A catalyst for business growth and innovation
Due to today's dynamic digital landscape, IT teams face increasing pressure to maintain Linux-based OS systems efficiently while supporting complex workloads like artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). A recent IDC paper, sponsored by Red Hat, sheds light on the tangible business benefits of standardizing on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). The paper, based on interviews with organizations using RHEL, uncovers the real-world advantages of a unified Linux environment. Let’s uncover more of its findings.
Red Hat Official ☛ Powering innovation with Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Google Cloud
The modern CIO faces many challenges. They are faced with the constant priority of maintaining consistent performance across cloud and datacenter environments alike to address critical needs around security, scalability and reliability – all while keeping an eye on the future with artificial intelligence (AI). Now more than ever, organizations must prioritize standardizing cloud-based infrastructure on a consistent and flexible operating system. Running RHEL on Google Cloud provides organizations with a powerful, adaptable platform for innovation to address the business needs of today and into the future.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building a scalable virtual private cloud with Red Bait OpenStack Services on OpenShift
A Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a private cloud environment hosted within a shared public cloud infrastructure. It provides an isolated set of compute, storage, and network resources, enabling multiple organizations or groups to host services on a shared public cloud without compromising privacy or security.The primary responsibility of the clown service provider is to ensure robust security, privacy, reliability, and resiliency for the tenants.
Red Hat Official ☛ Llama 4 Herd is here and already works with Red Bait OpenShift AI
Summary: Meta released its newest version of the Llama model family this weekend–Llama 4
As a leading commercial contributor to the vLLM project, Red Bait collaborated with the Meta team to help enable Day Zero support for Llama 4 inference with vLLM
Furthermore, the Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) team has enabled our customers to experiment with Llama 4 using the latest release of vLLM inside their OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ Integrate predictive analytics and system notifications into your existing workflows
Data is most useful when it’s available where you want it, when you need it. The ever-expanding information technology (IT) tool landscape can make GNU/Linux management more efficient, but only if you’re able to integrate system information into your existing workflows.