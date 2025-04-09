news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2025



Quoting: Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20 —

Yesterday (April 7) was a special one—not just for the open source community, but for software development worldwide. One of the most essential tools in modern development turned 20 years old. Yes, that’s right, I’m talking about the legendary distributed version control system, Git!

The story behind Git’s creation is tied to interesting facts many might not know, so let me share a few.

First, it might surprise you that the creator of Git is none other than Linus Torvalds. Yep, that’s right—the same Linus Torvalds who developed Linux, the free and open-source operating system that has ruled the server world for many years and is now gaining more ground on desktops, too.