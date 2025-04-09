news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Borg ER-3 is a portable audio synthesizer - LinuxLinks
Borg ER-3 is a portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1.
It is a fixed-state modular synthesizer using Frequency, Amplitude, Resolution, and Transformation (FART) oscillators. Tthe resolution regards harmonic resolution and transformation regards the wave-shape being produced by the oscillator.
The envelope can be clicked and dragged into any shape, the biquads can be manually configured on a per coefficient basis, they are executed in sequential order so BIQUAD 1 executes first.
This is free and open source software.
xemu emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console - LinuxLinks
xemu emulates the hardware of the original Xbox, and in doing so is intended to be compatible with all software that can run on real original Xbox hardware, including official release titles and homebrew applications.
An OpenGL 4.0-compatible GPU is required. Most recent integrated GPUs will work. The xemu project is a continuation of the XQEMU project. xemu is built on the QEMU generic machine emulator project.
This is free and open source software.
FidoCadJ is a graphical editor for electronics - LinuxLinks
Its drawings can be exported in several graphic formats (PDF, EPS, PGF for LaTeX, SVG, PNG, JPG). Even though it is very simple to use, FidoCadJ can be useful as a basic schematic capture and electronic design automation (EDA) software. FidoCadJ is inspired from the old FidoCAD (without “J”), which was a vector graphic editor for electrical schematics and printed circuit boards. FidoCAD used a file format containing text, very compact and perfect for copying and pasting from/into newsgroups and forum messages.
You need a computer with Java 9 installed. Any operating system will do (Windows, Linux, macOS,…). You can also run FidoCadJ on an Android tablet or cellular phone (version 4.0 at least is required).
This is free and open source software.
mise manages installations of programming language runtimes - LinuxLinks
mise is a tool that manages installations of programming language runtimes and other tools for local development. For example, it can be used to manage multiple versions of Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, etc. on the same machine.
Once activated, mise can automatically switch between different versions of tools based on the directory you’re in. This means that if you have a project that requires Node.js 18 and another that requires Node.js 22, mise will automatically switch between them as you move between the two projects. See tools available for mise with in the registry.
This is free and open source software.
Druid is a column-oriented distributed data store - LinuxLinks
Druid is a high performance, real-time analytics database that delivers sub-second queries on streaming and batch data at scale and under load.
Although Druid incorporates architecture ideas from data warehouses such as column-oriented storage, Druid also incorporates designs from search systems and timeseries databases. Druid’s architecture is designed to handle many use cases that traditional data warehouses cannot.
This is free and open source software.
OpenRefine - desktop program for data cleanup and transformation - LinuxLinks
It has similarities with spreadsheet applications, and can handle spreadsheet file formats such as CSV, but it’s closer to acting like a database. Unlike spreadsheets, OpenRefine doesn’t store formulas and display the output of those calculations; it only shows the value inside each cell. It doesn’t support cell colors or text formatting.
OpenRefine lets users clean, correct, codify, and extend data. Without ever needing to type inside a single cell, users can automatically fix typos, convert things to the right format, and add structured categories from trusted sources.
This is free and open source software.
Ringdove is an EDA suite of multiple software components - LinuxLinks
Ringdove is an Electronic Design Automation suite that offers a schematics editor, a PCB editor, and a gerber/excellon viewer.
This is free and open source software.
Kst is a real-time large dataset viewing and plotting tool - LinuxLinks
Kst is a data plotting and viewing program.
There are two main methods of quickly obtaining plots in Kst. The Kst command-line interface provides quick access to the main Kst features, while the graphical data wizard enables intuitive fine tuning of plot and data settings. Kst can be completely controlled through the graphical user interface, without ever using the command line.
This is free and open source software.
Cardo is a GUI podcast client written in TypeScript - LinuxLinks
A podcast is rich media, such as audio or video, distributed via RSS. Podcast derives from the words broadcast and iPod. Podcasting lets you automatically receive the latest show of your chosen programme as soon as it is available. Podcasts are shows, similar to radio or TV shows, that are produced by professionals or amateurs and made available on the internet to stream and/or download.
Linux has a good array of GUI podcast players, but additional competition is always good.
Cardo is a Linux podcast client for the desktop, seeking inspiration from Antennapod, a podcast aggregator for Android.