Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Borg ER-3 is a portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1.

It is a fixed-state modular synthesizer using Frequency, Amplitude, Resolution, and Transformation (FART) oscillators. Tthe resolution regards harmonic resolution and transformation regards the wave-shape being produced by the oscillator.

The envelope can be clicked and dragged into any shape, the biquads can be manually configured on a per coefficient basis, they are executed in sequential order so BIQUAD 1 executes first.

This is free and open source software.