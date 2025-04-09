news
Fedora and Red Bait (IBM) Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ Fedora 41 seems to have dropped an old XFT font 'property'
One of the small issues with XFT fonts is that they don't really have canonical names. As covered in the "Font Name" section of fonts.conf, a given XFT font is a composite of a family, a size, and a number of attributes that may be used to narrow down the selection of the XFT font until there's only one option left (or no option left). One way to write that in textual form is, for example, 'Sans:Condensed Bold:size=13'.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Leaked Email from IBM Red Bait CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements Removed
In an email to Red Bait (IBM) employees, leaked to The Lunduke Journal, CEO Matt Hicks outlines where DEl is to be removed within the company.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora at Chemnitzer Linux-Tage 2025
The evening before, we prepared the Fedora booth so we could start on time on Saturday. As is tradition, we attended the social event at the Turmbrauhaus. Almost the entire time during the event, I was at the booth and visitors had a few questions. We could assign a special badge to some people. The talks on various topics were well attended. In addition to other distributions and community projects, several commercial companies were also represented with their own booths.