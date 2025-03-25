Linux Devices/Embedded: PCBs, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ Glow In The Dark PCBs Are Pretty Cool
What if circuit boards could glow in the dark? It’s a fun question, and one [Botmatrix] sought to answer when approached by manufacturer PCBWay to run a project together. It turns out that it’s quite possible to make glowing PCBs, with attractive results. (Video after the break.)
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Grasshopper Typewriter
Do you consider your keyboard to be a fragile thing? Meet the glass keyboard by [BranchNo9329], which even has a glass PCB. At least, I think the whole thing is glass.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun IoT RedBoard – Raspberry Pi RP2350 or ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth boards with Arduino UNO R4 form factor
SparkFun has just launched the “IoT RedBoard – RP2350” and “IoT RedBoard – ESP32” boards with Arduino UNO R4 form factor based on respectively Raspberry Pi RP2350B + RM2 wireless module and ESP32-WROOM-32E WiFi and Bluetooth module.
CNX Software ☛ Shelly launches Gen4 multi-protocol smart switch family with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter
Shelly Group has just launched its Gen4 multi-protocol smart switch family supporting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter protocols for the Smart Home.
CNX Software ☛ EDATEC ED-IPC3630 Raspberry Pi CM5-powered industrial PC gets eight DI, eight DO, and two CAN Bus
EDATEC ED-IPC3630 is an industrial PC (IPC) built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) with up to 8GB RAM and designed for industrial automation, IoT, and control applications with features like a wide 9V to 36V DC power input and a DIN-rail mount.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #496 - RP2350 is available to buy worldwide
Greetings, Happy St. Patrick’s WEEK! I insist. I haven’t been able to celebrate properly yet. Feeling the festive spirit on Monday, we revealed a pot of gold sitting at the end of many rainbows: our high-performance, secure microcontroller RP2350 is now available to buy from our worldwide network of Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers. You can unlock high performance, flexible interfacing, and robust security for your designs for less than $1 per chip if you’re buying by the reel.
Linux Gizmos ☛ FET536-C SoM Carrier with High-Speed Interfaces and GPIO Expansion
The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control. The module integrates a 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and a 64-bit Xuantie E907 […]