Mozilla on Lack of Privacy and Hey Hi (AI) Hype
Bryce Wray ☛ Matters of trust
It can be unsettling to recognize just how much trust that software vendors expect us to place in their wares. The same can occur when, having given that level of trust, we find ourselves perhaps wishing we hadn’t. The last few weeks have provided for our examination two key cases in point: the Mozilla Firefox Terms of Use (TOU) SNAFU and the purchase of Strongbox.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla Respond to the White House's RFI on AI
The Future of Hey Hi (AI) Must Be Open, Competitive, and Accountable
The internet has always thrived on openness, access, and broad participation. But as we enter the Hey Hi (AI) era, these core principles are at risk. A handful of dominant tech companies are positioned to control major Hey Hi (AI) systems, threatening both competition and innovation. At Mozilla, we believe Hey Hi (AI) should serve the public interest—not just corporate bottom lines.
William Durand: Firefox Hey Hi (AI) & WebExtensions
I gave an introduction to the Firefox Hey Hi (AI) runtime and WebExtensions at a French local conference this month. This article is a loose transcript of what I said.
Let’s talk about Firefox, AI, and WebExtensions.
Browser extensions
Browser extensions are tiny applications that modify and/or add features to a web browser. Nowadays, these small programs can be written in such a way that they should be compatible with different browsers.
That’s because there exists a cross-browser system called “WebExtensions”, which – among other things – provides a set of common Hey Hi (AI) that browser extensions can use. In addition to that, browsers can also expose their own APIs, and we’ll see that in a moment.