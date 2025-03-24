today's howtos
Why installing NVIDIA App in GNU/Linux fail
If your PC has an NVIDIA GPU, the NVIDIA App (yes, it’s from the same company that makes those GPUs), is designed to simplify the process of keeping your PC updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio Drivers, and downloading and installing NVIDIA applications like NVIDIA Broadcast and GeForce NOW.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install GNOME’s New Adwaita Fonts in Ubuntu
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to manually download & install the new Gnome Adwaita Sans and Adwaita Mono fonts in all current Ubuntu releases. GNOME introduced new interface font in version 48, named Adwaita Sans and Adwaita Mono.
idroot
ID Root ☛ Terraform vs. Ansible: What’s the Difference?
In today’s fast-paced IT landscape, automation has become essential for maintaining competitive advantage. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and configuration management tools streamline deployments, reduce manual errors, and enable consistent environments across development stages. Among the plethora of automation solutions, Terraform and Ansible stand out as dominant players—each with distinct approaches to solving infrastructure challenges.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Fedora 41
Feishin represents a modern approach to self-hosted music streaming, offering GNU/Linux enthusiasts a powerful way to manage and enjoy their personal music collections. With Fedora 41’s stability and cutting-edge features, installing Feishin provides an excellent music management solution that puts you in control of your listening experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Navidrome on Debian 12
Managing your personal music library can be challenging in today’s streaming-dominated world. Navidrome offers a robust solution by providing a self-hosted music server that gives you complete control over your audio collection.
ID Root ☛ How To Secure Kubernetes Cluster
Kubernetes has revolutionized container orchestration, becoming the backbone of modern cloud-native applications. However, as organizations increasingly adopt this powerful platform, securing Kubernetes clusters has become more critical than ever. With containerized environments creating unique security challenges, understanding how to protect your Kubernetes infrastructure is essential for maintaining robust security posture and preventing potentially devastating breaches.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Observium on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Observium on Fedora 41. Observium is a powerful, open-source network monitoring platform designed for GNU/Linux systems that helps network administrators track the performance, availability, and health of their network infrastructure.
