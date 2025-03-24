Tech giant IBM is set to cut around 9,000 jobs in the US in 2025, with a significant portion of the affected roles expected to shift to India, The Register reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

While exact figures remain undisclosed, the layoffs will impact several divisions, including the company’s Cloud Classic unit the news publication said citing sources.

The Cloud Classic division, built on IBM’s 2013 acquisition of SoftLayer, is reportedly seeing around a quarter of its team affected by the cuts.