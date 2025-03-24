Red Hat: "IBM to Slash Nearly 9,000 Jobs in US" and Fedora 42, SCaLE22x Etc.
Unicorn Media ☛ It’s CoreOS Test Week for Fedora 42 and Fedora Users are Needed
The release of Fedora 42 is only a month or so away, so the folks who engineer the project are calling for the user community to help, in a Test Week that starts on Monday.
Event report: Fedora @ SCaLE22x [Ed: Fedora boasting about Microsoft employees being there]
The 22nd edition of the Southern California Linux Expo ,or SCaLE for short, has come to and end and Fedora project had presence as it has happened for most of the editions of this important event. A few months ago I was gathering information on the Fedora participation in SCaLE for the Fedora Contributors conference (Flock to Fedora, check abstract for that talk here)and I was able to collect documentation as far as its 4th edition back in 2006!!
Yahoo News ☛ IBM to slash nearly 9,000 jobs in US
Tech giant IBM is set to cut around 9,000 jobs in the US in 2025, with a significant portion of the affected roles expected to shift to India, The Register reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
While exact figures remain undisclosed, the layoffs will impact several divisions, including the company’s Cloud Classic unit the news publication said citing sources.
The Cloud Classic division, built on IBM’s 2013 acquisition of SoftLayer, is reportedly seeing around a quarter of its team affected by the cuts.
While the report said that the company is keeping the exact number of layoffs private, an estimate suggests that almost 9000 jobs are at risk of the axe.
IBM (International Business Machines), widely known as ‘Big Blue’, is reportedly cutting jobs across various locations in the United States as part of an ongoing workforce reduction effort, said reports. The tech industry has seen a wave of layoffs this year, affecting thousands of employees, and IBM is the latest company to make significant cuts.
According to a report by The Register, IBM's job reductions target approximately a quarter of the workforce within its Classic Cloud operations. Although the exact number of employees affected remains undisclosed, the layoffs are expected to impact thousands of workers. The company has yet to make an official announcement regarding the move.
The American tech giant, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is reportedly laying off thousands of employees across various U.S. locations. The job cuts primarily impact its Cloud Classic division, with sources estimating that around 9,000 workers could be affected, as per 'The Register' report.
"The figures are being kept private, but it is in the thousands," a source told The Register. There has been no official confirmation from IBM regarding the layoffs. Notably, IBM CFO James Kavanaugh mentioned in January that the company expected "workforce rebalancing similar to previous years."
In the latest round of corporate restructuring, IBM is laying off approximately 9,000 employees across multiple locations in the US. The employees who are likely to exit comprise a quarter of staff working on the corporation’s Cloud Classic operation, according to a report by The Register.
Teams that are at risk of the axe are believed to consist of those responsible for consulting, corporate social responsibility initiatives, sales, cloud infrastructure offerings, and people who report to IBM’s CIO and work on internal systems. It is also being claimed that 10 per cent of the Cloud group (which is not the same as Cloud Classic) has been asked to exit.
IBM is reportedly set to lay off up to 9,000 employees across various locations in the United States as part of a large-scale corporate restructuring. According to a report by The Register, a significant portion of the job cuts will impact the company’s Cloud Classic division, with nearly a quarter of its workforce facing redundancy. However, IBM has not officially disclosed the exact number of layoffs yet.
The affected teams reportedly include employees in consulting, corporate social responsibility initiatives, cloud infrastructure, sales and internal IT teams working under IBM’s Chief Information Officer.