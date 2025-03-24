Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans, LINUX Unplugged, and This Week in Linux
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Lunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans
The "Hacker-in-Residence" of the Software Freedom Conservancy (and past Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation) talks about Open Source Initiative election rigging.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Ubuntu's Rusty Roadmap | LINUX Unplugged 607
Canonical's VP of Engineering for Ubuntu reveals why they're swapping coreutils for Rust-built tools. Then we break down the GNOME 48 release, and why this one is special.
This Week in Linux 303: GNOME 48, GIMP 3.0, Kali Linux, New Pebble Watches, SteamOS Preview released & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, there is just so much to talk about that we couldn't fit it all in the show. It is just a stacked week. And we're going to be starting things off with GNOME 48. That was released this week. Also, GIMP 3.0 was released. There's a new version of Kali GNU/Linux that's out. SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview has been released from Valve. And Pebble Watches are back. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. So let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
