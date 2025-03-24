Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans, LINUX Unplugged, and This Week in Linux

This week in Linux, there is just so much to talk about that we couldn't fit it all in the show. It is just a stacked week. And we're going to be starting things off with GNOME 48. That was released this week. Also, GIMP 3.0 was released. There's a new version of Kali GNU/Linux that's out. SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview has been released from Valve. And Pebble Watches are back. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. So let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.