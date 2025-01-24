Web and Networking Stories
University of Toronto ☛ More features for web page generation systems doing URL remapping
A few years ago I wrote about how web page generation systems should support remapping external URLs (this includes systems that convert some form of wikitext to HTML). At the time I was mostly thinking about remapping single URLs and mentioned things like remapping prefixes (so you could remap an entire domain into web.archive.org) as something for a fancier version. Well, the world turns and things happen and I now think that such prefix remapping is essential; even if you don't start out with it, you're going to wind up with it in the longer term.
Michał Sapka ☛ Linkblog is now fully operational
Let’s face it: the web is in dire state. Information is either locked inside some Trump-loving CEO’s basement, or is lost in obscurity. We still got megabytes of valuable and cool sites out there, but finding them is an uphill battle. And we, small web fans, are fighting an uphill battle, as billions go into making finding stuff impossible.
Kernel Space
DataCenter Dynamics ☛ Changing Linux code could cut data center energy use by 30%, researchers claim
Changing 30 lines of code in Linux could cut energy use at some data centers by up to 30 percent, researchers claim.
Computer scientists at the University of Waterloo in Canada say making a small alteration to the Linux code used by many data centers to process packets of network traffic can lead to a significant energy reduction. Open-source operating system Linux is the most widely used OS for data center servers.
