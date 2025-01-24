mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.

GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall Gets Support for the Wayfire Wayland Compositor

The biggest change in the Archinstall 3.0.2 release is support for the Wayfire Wayland compositor and stacked window manager. When installing Arch Linux, Wayfire can be selected as a standalone environment from the Profile > Desktop section, but you’ll also be able to use it in other desktop environments, such as Xfce 4.20.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Understanding the User Interface of Gummi LaTeX Editor

After we finished installing it, now this tutorial will explain the user interface of Gummi LaTeX editor. We will explain the six parts of its window including the purposes of their contents in simple yet easy to understand way. This knowledge will be useful when you start writing LaTeX documents later. Now feel free to start reading!

Internet Society

Connection for a Cause: One Woman’s Journey of Digital Empowerment

Growing up in a small village in Murang’a County, Kenya, Ruth Njeri had nearly no access to the digital world. Today, she is the lead engineer of the Tanda Community Network in Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—and is working to empower local women with technical knowledge, new skills, and increased opportunities.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Tang Console: Compact FPGA Platform for Development and Retro Gaming

Sipeed has recently launched the Tang Console, described as a compact FPGA platform designed for developers and hardware enthusiasts. It offers a flexible and portable solution for applications such as hardware prototyping and retro gaming system emulation.

Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.

news

mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Security Leftovers
security picks for today
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Archinstall 3.0.2 Introduces Wayfire Support and Enhanced Features
Archinstall 3.0.2 introduces Wayfire support
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
EasyOS news
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Web and Networking Stories
Linux included
mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show
3 episodes
Programming Leftovers
Development with Qt and Ubuntu
Red Hat Leftovers
picks regarding Red Hat
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Installing *BSD in 2025 and Zero-Trust Builds for FreeBSD
some BSD picks
GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.3, the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series, which includes more bug fixes and improvements.
Android Leftovers
Google acquiring part of HTC Vive engineering team to boost Android XR
If you're ready to break up with Windows, this is the Linux distro I suggest for new users
SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look
Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More
Gaming-related picks
GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager
The GNOME Project released GNOME 46.8 today as the eighth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and add various improvements.
Mozilla: Rust Development and "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense
wrong direction
GNU/Linux Leftovers
only 3 GNU/Linux-related picks
Fake 'Open Source' Software and Microsoft AstroTurfing
the usual deceit
Releases of GNU Parallel 20250122 and Clapper 0.8
2 new Free software releases
Programming and Standards
Development and more
Free Software Events
3 events in focus
Games: Gaming on Linux, Steam Deck, SDL 3
Gamers' picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux focus
today's howtos
many howtos
Security Leftovers
Security news
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt mostly
A stuff-a-thon is happening at the FSF, Jan. 24, 28
Volunteer with the FSF January 24, 28 by helping us send thank-you letters and welcome packets to supporters worldwide
4 Ways to Check If a Game Will Run on Linux
One of the most complicated aspects of Linux gaming is the question of compatibility
These Linux Distributions Are the Most Similar to Windows 10
There are plenty of reasons to quit using Windows 10 and switch over to Linux
Ventoy 1.1 Released with EweOS ISO Support
Ventoy 1.1, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files
Ignition is a Modern Startup Applications Utility for Linux
I won’t lie: it’s easy to add or remove startup apps, commands, and scripts in Ubuntu
GhostBSD Has Scheduled an Online Conference Focused on Desktop BSD
GhostBSD, a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD, announced late last week that it’ll be hosting GhostBSDCon 2025
Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio
Torizon Embedded Linux provides a robust software ecosystem
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD news
Security Leftovers
Security stories and Windows TCO
Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024
some Ubuntu news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Hardware picks
FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More
Some FSF news
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2
2 picks for now
New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim
3 outside paywall now
The slow death of TuxFamily
A short history
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Building a tiny Linux from scratch
I wanted to learn more about how the Linux kernel works
Fedora and Red hat Leftovers
IBM stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Critical Mozilla Vulnerabilities In Firefox And Thunderbird, Mozilla Wastes Resources on Lunacy and Hype
Mozilla saddening
Announcing the winner of the FSF 40 Anniversary Logo Contest
Thank you to all the participants sending in your work
Android Leftovers
u-blox RUBY-W2 is a family of Wi-Fi 7 automotive-grade modules for infotainment and telematics applications
This lightweight Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works
If you want to breathe life back into a slow or aging computer
Prioritizing work in the project with the MoSCoW method
Open source projects typically have more work to do than time to do it
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem
Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system
Best Kodi Builds to Spice Up Your Experience in 2025
Pimp your Kodi with a new skin and additional features by using one of the Kodi builds of your preference
Databases: pgDay Paris 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025
upcoming events
Open Hardware: Commodore, Linux, SparkFun, and Arduino
Modding, retro and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Freedom Fighters (Part I)
The broligarchs really HATE Stallman
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
mostly the latter
Android Leftovers
I don't use Chrome, Firefox, or Arc on Android: Here's what I use instead
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe?
If you're facing the end of Windows 10 and seeking a Linux alternative
GNU/Linux and Free/Libre Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
New videos and episodes
Games: Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy, 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix, Godot Game Engine, GNU/Linux Performance
gaming picks
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu picks for today
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat PR and fluff too
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording
Fwupd 2.0.4 brings USB descriptor emulation, network metadata fixes
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles