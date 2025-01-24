Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Sysdig extends Wireshark's legacy with Stratoshark for cloud environments
Stratoshark leverages Falco libraries, repositories and plugins to unite deep cloud visibility with familiar Wireshark functionality. Falco is an open-source runtime security tool created by Sysdig that detects and alerts on unexpected behavior in cloud-native environments, such as Kubernetes, containers and hosts.
Puppet fork OpenVox makes first release
The Vox Pupuli project has announced the first release of OpenVox, a "
soft-fork" of the Puppet automation framework. The intention to fork was announced in December 2024.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, February 7, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, February 7 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Open Data
On Authentic Data
The rise of “authentic data” illustrates a new concern: the emergence of “generated data”, data created not from observations but from machine learning and AI models. It’s a necessary distinction – one we didn’t have to make until recently – though its importance will vary by use case.
Generated Data
Data that is artificially created, often by AI models, and used to augment authentic datasets or simulate real-world scenarios.
There is a growing wariness of “generated data” among data analysts and enterprises. Just as there are fears that AI slop will poison the internet, rendering it difficult to use for both humans and machines, there is anxiety that generated data will undermine analyses and lead to poor decisions.
