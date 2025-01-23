The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.

Sipeed has recently launched the Tang Console, described as a compact FPGA platform designed for developers and hardware enthusiasts. It offers a flexible and portable solution for applications such as hardware prototyping and retro gaming system emulation.

Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

The biggest change in the Archinstall 3.0.2 release is support for the Wayfire Wayland compositor and stacked window manager. When installing Arch Linux, Wayfire can be selected as a standalone environment from the Profile > Desktop section, but you’ll also be able to use it in other desktop environments, such as Xfce 4.20.

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.