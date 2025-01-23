GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 23, 2025



Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode, and enhance Xwayland support in the Mutter window and composite manager.

GNOME 47.3 is also here to fix downloading of firmware updates in the GNOME Software app, speed up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, add support for handling the “semantics” MathML element in the Orca screen reader, and fix displaying of SVG images in the print preview in the Loupe image viewer.

