posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025



Quoting: Petter Reinholdtsen: 121 packages in Debian mapped to hardware for automatic recommendation —

For some years now, I have been working on a automatic hardware based package recommendation system for Debian and other Linux distributions. The isenkram system I started on back in 2013 now consist of two subsystems, one locating firmware files using the information provided by apt-file, and one matching hardware to packages using information provided by AppStream. The former is very similar to the mechanism implemented in debian-installer to pick the right firmware packages to install. This post is about the latter system. Thanks to steady progress and good help from both other Debian and upstream developers, I am happy to report that the Isenkram system now are able to recommend 121 packages using information provided via AppStream.

The mapping is done using modalias information provided by the kernel, the same information used by udev when creating device files, and the kernel when deciding which kernel modules to load. To get all the modalias identifiers relevant for your machine, you can run the following command on the command line...