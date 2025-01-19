today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 294: GNU/Linux 6.13, GNU/Linux Mint 22.1, Rsync Security Bugs, openSUSE & more GNU/Linux news
This Week in Linux, we have a brand new version of the GNU/Linux kernel to talk about. Well, maybe. Technically, the 6.13 release is not until this Sunday, and I’m recording this before Sunday, so we’re just going to roll the dice, and hopefully it doesn’t get delayed.
Also, we have some distro news this week to talk about with a new release from GNU/Linux Mint, MX Linux, and OpenSUSE. We also have some security news related to the rsync project, as well as a big flaw that was found in the GNU/Linux kernel. We're gonna talk about all of this and so much more on This Week in Linux, your weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Volker Krause ☛ Going to FOSDEM 2025
Barely back from 38C3 preparations for another huge event started, FOSDEM 2025, taking place in two weeks in Brussels, Belgium.
KDE
KDE will be there with a big team again, with the KDE stand being in building AW this year, on the ground floor.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Bits from mid jan 2025
Hello again, here's some longer form doings and thoughts from from mid january 2025 in and around fedora.
Debian Family
Petter Reinholdtsen: What is the most supported MIME type in Debian in 2025?
Seven twelve years ago, I measured what the most supported MIME type in Debian was, first by analysing the desktop files in all packages in the archive, then by analysing the DEP-11 AppStream data set. I guess it is time to repeat the measurement, only for unstable as last time: [...]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
SaaS/Back End/Databases
[Old] The New Stack ☛ PostgreSQL 17 Gets Incremental Backup, SQL Queries for JSON
The latest version of the open source PostgreSQL relational database system was released today, and with it comes a number of improvements geared to make high-end users and developers happy.
PostgreSQL gets updated quarterly with bug fixes and assorted other patches, but around this time of the year — in the September/October timeframe — comes the major release with the new major features, and this year is no different.
“I find this particular release really compelling, compared to the last several,” enthused Tom Kincaid, vice president of database development at PostgreSQL support provider EnterpriseDB, or EDB, in an interview with The New Stack.
The chief reason? Incremental backup. It’s a game-changer, he said.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Bob Monsour ☛ Blog Questions Challenge
As you can see from the first blog post on this particular blog, I'm coming up on just 3 years of blogging here. This is the first time that I have blogged in any manner that you could call consistently. It all started at that time when I discovered Eleventy, the static site generator. I was quite excited to find it and thought that it would be a good way to start writing about something that interested me.
