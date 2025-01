posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Quoting: Kodi 21.2 is Out! Significantly Faster Library Scan & Lots of Fixes | UbuntuHandbook —

Kodi, the popular free open-source home theater software, released new 21.2 version today with many improvements and tons of bug-fixes.

First, the new Kodi 21.2 features significant speed increase of library scans (back to v20 level) as well as faster artwork caching.