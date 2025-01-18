Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 18, 2025



Dillo 3.2 comes with several new features like initial SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images, support for WebP images, and a new scrollbar page navigation mode that lets you read websites as if they’re books by easily scrolling full pages with the mouse.

This release also introduces a new link_action option that allows users to define custom commands to open new URLs, the ability to place the vertical scrollbar on the left side of a web page, as well as new zoom controls for websites by using Ctrl + to make the text bigger and Ctrl - to make it smaller.

