Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 08, 2025



Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.

It also addresses various GUI issues, including non-responsive fields in menus, fixes an issue causing the preferences for guide and baseline colors not to be read, fixes a case of corrupt PDF generation, fixes file manager issues with external drive detection, fixes the “Update Image” functionality, and resolves shortcut issues.

