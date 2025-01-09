Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Microsoft Starts 2025 Like 2024: Mass Layoffs Every Month!
It's a company in tailspin
Why Government Data on "Job Openings" is Typically a Lie (Perpetrated in Part by Corporations)
Millions (yes, millions!) of fake "openings" exist in the US alone, based on a survey done last year
New
Gemini Links 08/01/2025: Minimalism and Efficiency With Gemini Protocol and tilde.cafe "May be Shutting Down"
Links for the day
There Used to be an Actual Community in SUSE (OpenSUSE is Dying)
Volunteers with programming skills don't want to become slaves of Microsoft resellers
[Meme] Blindly Trust Rust
First, you need to get it from a proprietary platform
Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) is a Far Bigger Problem Than Some Unintentional Bugs (Not Back Doors) in Software
What's a "memory safe programing [sic] language"? Rust has holes in itself, never mind programs made using Rust.
Amid Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (2025) Executives Flock to Google
The managers and executives typically know ahead of time what's coming
Links 08/01/2025: HMPV Concerns and UK Deaths Soared in 2024
Links for the day
IBMers Question IBM's Decision to Send Money to "Chinese Military Companies" in Spite of US Sanctions
Some people bring this up now
[Meme] Real Money and Fake (Speculative, Fictional) Money
"Looking for the next $400,000,000,000 in 'investment'"
Microsoft LinkedIn Going 'the Way of the Epstein'
LinkedIn is going downhill
Will 2025 Bring Recovery of News Sites or Just More LLM Slop? Probably the Latter.
The Web is deteriorating. Geminispace does not have LLM trash (yet).
Engagement in Microsoft GitHub Falls, Expect More Layoffs and Office Closures
Maybe it'll become an "open secret" if some rebellious whistleblower contacts us
[Meme] Microsoft's January 6th
Most Microsoft employees want to leave the company
Links 08/01/2025: Arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol Still Due, Prime Minister of Canada Stepped Down
Links for the day
Gemini Links 08/01/2025: Why Mastodon Sucks and Fake Code Generated by Scanning Real Code
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 07, 2025
IRC logs for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):