Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes

Scribus 1.6.3 is here to fix an issue where the width in the Color Management menu would be increased after multiple uses, address problems with item attributes and spin box functions, and fix a crash when opening a PDF document and selecting the option to import text as text.

Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux

Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.3.2 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues continues development on RPC, and includes preparatory work for relay support and service-side onion service denial-of-service resistance.

File Roller - An Intro to Ubuntu Archive Manager

How To Install Gummi LaTeX Editor on Ubuntu 24.04

RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025

The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 09, 2025

Ship blasting sand back to the coast in Queensland Australia

  1. Microsoft Starts 2025 Like 2024: Mass Layoffs Every Month!
    It's a company in tailspin
  2. Why Government Data on "Job Openings" is Typically a Lie (Perpetrated in Part by Corporations)
    Millions (yes, millions!) of fake "openings" exist in the US alone, based on a survey done last year

  3. Gemini Links 08/01/2025: Minimalism and Efficiency With Gemini Protocol and tilde.cafe "May be Shutting Down"
    Links for the day
  4. There Used to be an Actual Community in SUSE (OpenSUSE is Dying)
    Volunteers with programming skills don't want to become slaves of Microsoft resellers
  5. [Meme] Blindly Trust Rust
    First, you need to get it from a proprietary platform
  6. Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) is a Far Bigger Problem Than Some Unintentional Bugs (Not Back Doors) in Software
    What's a "memory safe programing [sic] language"? Rust has holes in itself, never mind programs made using Rust.
  7. Amid Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (2025) Executives Flock to Google
    The managers and executives typically know ahead of time what's coming
  8. Links 08/01/2025: HMPV Concerns and UK Deaths Soared in 2024
    Links for the day
  9. IBMers Question IBM's Decision to Send Money to "Chinese Military Companies" in Spite of US Sanctions
    Some people bring this up now
  10. [Meme] Real Money and Fake (Speculative, Fictional) Money
    "Looking for the next $400,000,000,000 in 'investment'"
  11. Microsoft LinkedIn Going 'the Way of the Epstein'
    LinkedIn is going downhill
  12. Will 2025 Bring Recovery of News Sites or Just More LLM Slop? Probably the Latter.
    The Web is deteriorating. Geminispace does not have LLM trash (yet).
  13. Engagement in Microsoft GitHub Falls, Expect More Layoffs and Office Closures
    Maybe it'll become an "open secret" if some rebellious whistleblower contacts us
  14. [Meme] Microsoft's January 6th
    Most Microsoft employees want to leave the company
  15. Links 08/01/2025: Arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol Still Due, Prime Minister of Canada Stepped Down
    Links for the day
  16. Gemini Links 08/01/2025: Why Mastodon Sucks and Fake Code Generated by Scanning Real Code
    Links for the day
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 07, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.
Logging Baby's Day In Linux
There's plenty of surprises to be had when you become a parent
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Lenovo has been selling Android tablets in China since 2022
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.
 
Games: SteamOS Spreading and Chess Hacks
Mostly Steam news
PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.0 and pg_partman 5.2.4
PostgreSQL related releases
Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes
The development team behind Scribus, an open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing app, released today version 1.6.3 as a minor update to the Scribus 1.6 stable series with various bug and crash fixes.
Open source trends for 2025
Because I did so well in 2024, I figure I'll stick my neck out again for 2025. Honestly, most of what I wrote for last year still holds
Immich 1.124 Brings Tagging, Fixes, and Enhancements
Immich 1.124, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Games: SteamOS, Tails of Iron 2, Nitro Blaze 11, and More
gaming picks from GamingOnLinux
Lenovo Legion Go S: The First Official Third-Party Handheld Powered by SteamOS
Lenovo unveils the Legion Go S, the first officially licensed SteamOS-based handheld with an 8" PureSight display
rlxOS – independent, safely mutable and privacy oriented Linux distribution
rlxOS is a Linux distribution that's built from scratch to offer better control over the core and working
Psychological care should grant you freedom and protection
The rise of proprietary parenting software and Services as a Software Substitute promising to improve mental health is concerning
Best Free and Open Source Software
We select the finest free and open source network simulators for Linux
Two Debian Based Distributions
Mobian is a Debian-based distro intended for smartphones and other mobile devices
HDR and color management in KWin, part 6: Fixing night light
Most operating systems nowadays provide a feature like night light
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
GStreamer 1.24.11 Enhances Stability Across Platforms
GStreamer 1.24.11 brings bug fixes for multimedia playback
Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux
Firefox 135 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with XZ packaging for faster updates and many other changes. Here’s what to expect!
How can software that is free be high quality?
We have traditions to avoid this pitfall. When we want to get something nice for free, we say "please." When we do get something nice for free, we say "thanks." From prehistoric times people conducted ceremonies, some simple, others elaborate, to express gratitude to the heavens for its blessings.
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12
An easier way to read Linux manual pages
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands
