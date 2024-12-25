Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Linux Matters

Coming just a month after Mixxx 2.4.2, which was the last update in the 2.4 series, Mixxx 2.5 is here to port the application to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a more modern and stylish graphical user interface, improved performance, and enhanced compatibility on modern systems.

4MLinux 47.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 46.0 with support for installing the distro on virtual KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) block devices (e.g. /dev/vda1, /dev/vda2, etc.), as well as support for hundreds of old image formats via RECOIL (Retro Computer Image Library) with its GIMP plugin.

Dubbed “Shine on…”, powered by the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of December 23rd, 2024, siduction 2024.1.0 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.2, the recently released Xfce 4.20, and the LXQt 2.1 desktop environments.